Tokayev congratulates Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev on Independence Day

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev extended congratulations to Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev on the Independence Day, Akorda reports.

In his congratulatory letter, the Head of State noted the impressive progress Uzbekistan has made in its economic and social development as well as strengthening of its international authority and improving the well-being of its citizens.

Tokayev confirmed his strong commitment to comprehensive strengthening of Kazakh-Uzbek strategic partnership and alliance in a spirit of centuries-long friendship, good-neighborliness and mutual support.

The Kazakh leader also wished the Uzbek President further success in his responsible state activity as well as the fraternal people of Uzbekistan – well-being and prosperity.