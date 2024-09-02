EN
    21:57, 02 September 2024

    Tokayev congratulates Vietnamese President To Lam on Independence Day

    Akorda
    Photo: Akorda

    Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev extended his congratulations to President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam To Lam on the Independence Day, Akorda reports.

    In his congratulatory letter, Head of State Tokayev pointed out the impressive progress Vietnam has made towards building a prosperity state and harmonious society. Highlighting the warm and friendly nature of relations with Vietnam, based on mutual trust and partnership, the Kazakh President confirmed the commitment to further productive cooperation for the benefit of the countries’ development.

    The Kazakh leader wished To Lam success in his responsible state activity and the people of Vietnam – peace and well-being.

    Akorda Presidential Residence President of Kazakhstan Independence day
    Adlet Seilkhanov
