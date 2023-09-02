EN
    Tokayev congratulates Vietnamese President Võ Văn Thưởng on Independence Day

    Photo: akorda.kz
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sent a congratulatory letter to Vietnamese President Võ Văn Thưởng and the people of Vietnam on their national day - the Independence Day, Kazinform cites Akorda.

    «We highly commend the constructive partnership with Vietnam, based on the ties of true friendship and productive political dialogue, With great satisfaction, I recall our recent open and informative discussion on a wide range of Kazakh-Vietnamese relations in Hanoe,» reads the telegram

    Tokayev confirmed the readiness to further expand bilateral cooperation and wished the Vietnamese leader success in his endeavors.


