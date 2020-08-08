Tokayev conveys condolences to India over plane crash

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has offered condolences to the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, over the plane crash in the state of Kerala, India, Kazinform reports.

«I express sincere condolences to the Government, the people and personally to Prime Minister of India @NarendraModi on numerous human casualties as a result of plane crash in the state of Kerala,» the President tweeted.





Notably, on August 7, the Air India Express plane with 190 people on board overshot the runway while landing in southern India and split into two.