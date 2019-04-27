EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    12:54, 27 April 2019 | GMT +6

    Tokayev criticizes ineffective use of budget in drinking water supply in Pavlodar region

    None
    None
    PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev commissioned to spend budgetary funds allocated for the provision of settlements of the country with drinking water more effectively, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to the President, the region shows the lowest drinking water supply rate.

    "2.7 billion tenge are allocated from the budget annually for the solution of this problem. However, these funds are utilized ineffectively," said Tokayev at the meeting with the staff of Kazakhstan Electrolysis Plant.

    "This issue will be solved in the nearest time," he noted.

    Tags:
    President of Kazakhstan President Pavlodar region
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!