Tokayev criticizes national holdings for being overstaffed

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President Tokayev slammed national companies and holdings for being overstaffed at the Friday’s extended session of the Government, Kazinform reports.

While taking the floor at the session, President Tokayev accused some of the big national companies and holdings of being inefficient and hugely overstaffed.

For instance, he drew attention of those present to the fact that over 7 trillion tenge was allotted for national holdings from 2007 to 2018, but, alas, there were no tangible results from their work.

The Head of State went on to note that administrative expenses of the Baiterek Holding alone had exceeded 54 billion tenge of which 24 billion tenge was earmarked for salaries.

According to the President, the Baiterek Holding consists of 63 (!) organizations of which 11 are subsidiaries with over 2,800 employees. KazAgro Holding has three subsidiaries with the staff of over 2,000 people.

President Tokayev urged to assume urgent measures to make the most of employees of the holdings and increase their efficiency.