Tokayev delivers video statement at XIV KazEnergy Eurasian Forum

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The President delivered a video statement at the Global Plenary Session on the World Energy Trilemma 2021 – Balancing Dimensions, Navigating Change Across Energy Geographies, held within the World Energy Week and the XIV KazEnergy Eurasian Forum, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.

The Head of State welcomed the holding of the World Energy Week, which for the first time takes place in the Central Asian region.

«This week, Kazakhstan again becomes a meeting place for decision-makers and influencers from more than 90 countries. With around 30 days before the pivotal COP26 climate conference in Glasgow, we have come together to take stock of what has been achieved so far and to discuss our vision of the common future,» Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.

Speaking about national priorities and commitments on this issue, President Tokayev reaffirmed Kazakhstan’s firm commitment to global efforts to combat climate change and the targeted action under the Paris Agreement.

Along with this, the Head of State expressed the opinion that the world has entered a new phase of development. According to him, new technologies dictate a global energy shift from fossil fuels to renewables, hydrogen and nuclear.

«I mandated the Government to reach a 15 percent share of renewables in energy generation by 2030. So far, around 2000 MW of renewables have been commissioned and Kazakhstan is well underway to reaching this goal. But to reach carbon neutrality committing to the renewables is not enough on its own,» the President believes.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev added that in line with his policies, the Government is developing a set of National Projects, which will advance critical sectoral breakthroughs in energy generation, economical energy consumption, digitalization, and sustainable economic growth.

«I believe these developments are of a paramount priority, as they will become a «new normal» for doing business and everyday lives of billions of people,» - the Head of State is convinced.

Concluding his statement, Kazakhstan President noted the uniqueness of the Forum’s dialogue platform, which offers an excellent opportunity to have the leading experts share their vision on current trends and forecasts, with the common agenda to help the world achieve its global aim - stopping the Climate change.