Tokayev describes political power formula

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev voiced the formula of successful governance, Kazinform reports.

"The people's welfare, not economic development indices, is the key for me, as the President of Kazakhstan. Positions of the popular majority on strategic issues will certainly be taken into account," the President said.



"Our formula of political power is a competent President, influential Parliament, and Government accountable to the people. Such a political system can best meet the needs of our country in the complicated geopolitical realia and contribute to development of strategic tasks before us," Tokayev added.