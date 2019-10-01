Tokayev: EAEU became one of important components of global trade development

YEREVAN. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has addressed the meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in Yerevan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«We will have to inject a new life into the development of economic integration with a strict observation of the Eurasian Economic Union Treaty. I am confident that today’s meeting will become an important step towards successful development of our integration union. The Eurasian Economic Union has turned into one of important components of global trade development. Our Union is open for a mutually beneficial cooperation with foreign partners. However, the rapidly changing market, growing competition among the global leaders, trade wars, rise of protectionism contributes to the instability of the global economy,» Tokayev said.

As reported, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in Yerevan to participate in the SEEC meeting.