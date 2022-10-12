EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    16:31, 12 October 2022 | GMT +6

    Tokayev, Erdoğan hold meeting in Akorda

    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has held a meeting with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in the Akorda Palace, Kazinform reports,

    By tradition, in honor of the visit of the distinguished guest, the Guard of Honor was lined up in the hall of solemn ceremonies. After that, the Presidential Orchestra performed the two countries’ national anthems.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Recep Tayyip Erdoğan walked along the carpet to the State Flag of the Republic of Kazakhstan, after which the meeting of the two leaders in a closed-door format began.



    Tags:
    President of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan and Turkey President
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!