Tokayev, Erdogan exchange congratulations on Eid al-Fitr

Head of State of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a phone talk with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, during which the two leaders exchanged congratulations on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr and wished the peoples of Kazakhstan and Türkiye well-being and prosperity, Kazinform News Agency reports.

Tokayev expressed thanks to Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan for the support over the challenging situation Kazakhstan faces as a result of floods in a number of regions.

The Head of State said that he commends the fraternal relations with Türkiye as well as unwavering solidarity and mutual support between the nations.

In the talk, the Presidents discussed the issues of further strengthening bilateral strategic partnership and the schedule of upcoming meetings.