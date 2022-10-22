EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    19:45, 22 October 2022 | GMT +6

    Tokayev, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen hold video talk

    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen via videoconference, Kazinform cites the press service of the Akorda.

    The two leaders discussed the prospects for the development of expanded strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and the European Union. Special attention was placed on the interaction in trade and economic, investment, transport and logistics spheres.

    Tokayev and Ursula von der Leyen also exchanged views on the current issues of international agenda.

    Photo: t.me/bort_01






    Tags:
    EU Kazakhstan and EU President of Kazakhstan President Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!