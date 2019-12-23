Tokayev expresses condolences over film director Bolot Shamshiev's passing

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sent a telegram of condolence over the death of the prominent film director of Kyrgyzstan Bolot Shamshiev, Akorda reported Monday.

«Bolot Tolenovich left an indelible mark in the world cinematographic art. He made a huge contribution to strengthening the centuries-old friendship and solidarity of our peoples. His screen versions of the works of classics of the Kazakh literature and dramaturgy became the common cultural heritage of the peoples of Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. I am sure that the name of Bolot Shamshiev will forever remain in our memory,» the telegram says.