Tokayev expresses condolences to Iran’s leader Ebrahim Raisi over terror attack

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – President of Kazahstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev with deep sorrow received the news of multiple casualties as a result of the terrorist attack on the Shahcheragh Shrine in the southern city of Shiraz, Iran, Kazinform cites Akorda.

«At this difficult moment, sharing the bitterness of the loss I express on behalf of the people of Kazakhstan and personally s incere condolences to You and family members and close ones of those killed as well as the entire Iranian people. I wish a speedy recovery to those injured,» reads the letter.