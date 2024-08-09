Tokayev expresses solidarity to Japanese people over quake

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a phone talk with Prime Minister of Japan Fumio Kishida, Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda.

Kazakh President Tokayev expressed the words of solidarity to the Japanese people over the quake that hit south Japan the day before and expressed hope that it will not lead to any serious consequences.

For his part, Fumio Kishida spoke with regret about the decision to postpone his official visit to Kazakhstan, during which he was due to take part in the 1st CA+Japan Dialogue Summit.

The interlocutors also discussed the current state and prospects of Kazakh-Japanese relations as well as exchanged views on regional cooperation.