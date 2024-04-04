Tokayev extends condolences to Uzbek President over road accident killing 8 Uzbek nationals

Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sent a letter of condolences to President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev over the tragic deaths of eight Uzbek nationals in a car accident on Shymkent-Samara road, Kazinform News Agency reports.

Head of State Tokayev conveyed the words of sincere sympathy to the family members of those died.

To note, a car accident involving a Volvo truck and a Toyota-Аlhpard minivan occurred on Samara-Shymkent road on April 3. As a result of the accident, driver and seven passengers of the minivan, all Uzbek nationals, died on the spot. According to the preliminary data, the Volvo truck had a flat tire, as a result of which the vehicle drove into the opposite line of the road, leading to a head-on crash with the Toyota-Аlhpard vehicle.