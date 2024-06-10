Tokayev extends congratulations to Indian PM Narendra Modi on re-election

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated Narendra Modi on his re-election as Prime Minister of the Republic of India, Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda.

The Kazakh President stated that the re-election to such a high office demonstrates the unwavering trust and support of Indian citizens for the visionary policies of Narendra Modi.

I am convinced that India will continue its impressive path as one of the fastest growing economies and attain new accomplishments under your strong leadership. Kazakhstan highly appreciates its long-standing strategic partnership with India that rests on strong bonds of friendship, shared values, and friendly ties between our people, reads the telegram.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev wished the Prime Minister every success in all his noble endeavors, as well as prosperity and well-being to the friendly people of India.