Tokayev extends Independence Day greetings to Kyrgyz President

Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sent a congratulatory letter to President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov on the occasion of the Independence Day, Kazinform News Agency has learnt from the Akorda press service.

In his congratulatory letter, Kazakh leader Tokayev pointed out that this important day in the history of sovereign Kyrgyz Republic serves as an unshakable foundation to further strengthen the state and progress. Tokayev also commended the development of Kazakh-Kyrgyz cooperation, that fully corresponds to the spirit of strategic partnership and alliance.

The Kazakh leader wished the Kyrgyz President further success in his responsible state activity and the fraternal Kyrgyz people – well-being and prosperity.