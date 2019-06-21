Tokayev: First President of Kazakhstan is a faithful son of his nation

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Addressing the conference in Almaty, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said that Kazakhstanis should be ready to face new challenges, Kazinform reports.

"The world is constantly changing. Kazakhstan will have to go through many trials. Reforms will be carried out in the most complicated geographic conditions in the current turbulence of foreign affairs under the growing global competition. Nursultan Nazarbayev prepares the nation to face that severe competition," Tokayev told the international scientific conference themed 30 Years of Leadership.



"The First President of Kazakhstan is a faithful son of his nation who serves the country devotedly all his life. Concurrently, he is the province of all mankind as a politician on a global scale and eminent reformer," the President added.