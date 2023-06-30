EN
    16:08, 30 June 2023

    Tokayev gets familiarized with ‘Dactyloscopy Registration’ project

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was presented the project ‘Dactyloscopy Registration,’ Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

    The project allows for citizens to document themselves, reducing the time for registration of documents. The key feature when photographed is face recognition, excluding unauthorized documentation.

    The country is to introduce mandatory dactyloscopy registration conduced when issuing identity documents starting from January 1, 2024.


