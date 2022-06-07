Tokayev gives instructions on Accounts Committee's transformation

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Chairwoman of the Accounts Committee Natalya Godunova, Kazinform cites Akorda.

During the meeting, Tokayev heard a report on the preliminary results of the audit of the use of targeted transfers allocated from the National Fund as part of which 20 facilities worth KZT290bn are covered. The spending of the funds to the tune of KZT2.2trl allocated from the National Fund in different areas was analyzed.

The President gave instructions regarding the issue of transforming the Accounts Committee into a Higher Audit Chamber.