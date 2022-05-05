Tokayev gives instructions to Samruk Kazyna Chairman

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received the Chairman of Samruk Kazyna Almassadam Satkaliyev, Kazinform cites Akorda.

The President was briefed on the implementation of the second stage of Samruk Kazyna’s reformation, as part of which the main efforts are aimed at increasing the efficiency of portfolio companies, optimizing expenditures while their (portfolio companies) cost maximization. Special attention was placed on increasing social responsibility of businesses.

Satkaliyev informed that the Fund will continue realizing the program for privatizing assets while keeping the control shares in strategic assets.

Tokayev was also informed about the priority projects of Samruk Kazyna in gas and water provision, transport, and energy as their implementation will raise the standard of life of people and create new jobs. The Fund plans to expand the list of priority projects.

Following the meeting, the Kazakh Head of State gave a number of instructions on increasing the efficiency of the activity of groups of companies of the Fund, including the specific time frame of the realization of projects and transparency before the population.