Tokayev gives instructions to water resources and irrigation minister Nurzhan Nurzhigitov

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with Minister of Water Resources and Irrigation Nurzhan Nurzhigitov, Kazinform cites Akorda.

During the meeting, Tokayev noted the importance of establishing cooperation with the Central Asian countries on management of water resources.

The newly-established Ministry was set tasks to carry out a full-scale modernization of water management infrastructure, digitalization of water control and allocation.

The Kazakh Head of State pointed out the importance of timely adoption of a new Water Code to address the issues of irrational use of water resources and high exploitation of hydraulic structures.

The President instructed the minister to complete the work to reestablish the National Hydrogeological Service as well as restructure the organizations subordinated.