EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    16:08, 12 October 2022 | GMT +6

    Tokayev greets Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan at capital airport

    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev greeted President of Turkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, who is on a state visit to Kazakhstan, at the airport in the Kazakh capital,Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The Turkish leader’s plane just landed at the airport in Astana, where he was welcomed by the Kazakh Head of State and given a guard of honour.

    Turkish President Tayyip Erdoğan exchanged welcoming handshakes with Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and members of the Kazakh government.

    The two heads of state headed to the Akorda Presidential Palace for a meeting.




    Photo: :t.me/bort_01





    Tags:
    President of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan and Turkey President Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!