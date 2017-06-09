Tokayev, Guterres discuss Kazakhstan-UN cooperation

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Speaker of Senate of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has had a working meeting with UN Secretary-General António Guterres who is currently in Astana to participate in the Summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), Kazinform has learned from the press service of the Senate.

During the meeting, the sides discussed cooperation between Kazakhstan and the UN. Mr Tokayev said that Kazakhstan sees the UN as a universal organization. "Kazakhstan's participation in the work of the UN Security Council is the priority of its foreign policy. We also fully support the Secretary-General's efforts on the UN reformation," the Kazakh Senate Speaker noted.



Guterres, in turn, appraised highly President Nursultan Nazarbayev's efforts on settlement of the Syrian conflict.



The UN Secretary-General also said that the International exhibition EXPO-2017 is the clear proof of Kazakhstan's growing economic potential and international authority.