    17:07, 25 October 2021 | GMT +6

    Tokayev had telephone conversation with President Shavkat Mirziyoyev of Uzbekistan

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev talked with President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev over the phone, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.

    President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev warmly congratulated Shavkat Mirziyoyev on his re-election as President of the Republic of Uzbekistan and stressed that the convincing victory of the Uzbek leader in the election once again demonstrated strong popular support for his strategic course.

    During the conversation, the Head of State noted Shavkat Mirziyoyev’s significant personal contribution to strengthening the ties of centuries-old friendship and good neighborliness between the two fraternal peoples.

    The two leaders reaffirmed their readiness to continue active joint work in order to fully realize the enormous potential of the strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, as well as to strengthen the atmosphere of trust in Central Asia.

    In order to give a practical impetus to Kazakh-Uzbek relations, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev invited Shavkat Mirziyoyev to pay a state visit to Kazakhstan.


