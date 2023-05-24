EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    22:31, 24 May 2023 | GMT +6

    Tokayev hails China’s Belt and Road as remarkable initiative on building continental strategic connectivity

    None
    Фото: t.me/aqorda_resmi
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - To the east, China’s Belt and Road is one of the remarkable and large-scale initiatives on building continental strategic connectivity, said Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev at the Eurasian Economic Forum in Moscow, Kazinform cites Akorda.

    Speaking at the Eurasian Economic Forum ‘Eurasian integration in a multipolar world’ in Moscow, Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said that given the colossal geographical area of the EAEU, promoting infrastructure connectivity was and remains one of the top priorities.

    President Tokayev said the work is underway at two levels: within the Union, that is, integration of the member countries in the field of transport and communication, and international, that is, the realization of the international agenda and promotion of cooperation in transport and logistics with third countries.

    The Kazakh Head of State noted that China’s Belt and Road is one of the remarkable and large-scale initiatives on building continental strategic connectivity.

    «Taking into account the largely transforming global trade flows, it is crucial to monitor and create new directions in the entire region, if possible. To the east, China’s Belt and Road is one of the remarkable and large-scale initiatives on building continental strategic connectivity. Demand has significantly increased for the trade and economic interaction via ‘North-South’. The EAEU is, in fact, at the core of these processes,» said the President.

    Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstani Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had arrived in Moscow to attend a meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council to take place May 25.


    Tags:
    Eurasian Economic Union EurAsEC President of Kazakhstan China President
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!