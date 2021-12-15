Tokayev highlights Kazakhstan’s achievements over years of independence

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev highlighted the achievements of Kazakhstan over the years of independence, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«Our country has reached serious achievements in the development of regions, transport infrastructure, and social sphere. 13 thousand km. of roads and 2,700km of railroads have been built,» said Tokayev at a solemn event dedicated to mark the 30th anniversary of independence of Kazakhstan.

He added that Kazakhstan has attracted over $370bn of foreign direct investment.

«Kazakhstan is ahead of all post-Soviet countries and some East European countries in terms of DFI per capita. Kazakhstan’s international reserves hit over $90bn,» said Tokayev.

Earlier it was reported that a solemn event celebrating the 30th anniversary of independence of Kazakhstan with the participation of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev kicked off in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan.

Notably, this year marks the 30th anniversary of independence of Kazakhstan.

The country opened a new page in its history on 16 December 1991 by attaining the status of an independent state. The same day First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev signed the constitutional law «On state independence of the Republic of Kazakhstan». The Independence Day is celebrated in line with the laws of the Republic of Kazakhstan.