    16:31, 05 October 2022 | GMT +6

    Tokayev highlights role of Pavlodar region in country’s development

    None
    PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is holding a meeting with residents of Pavlodar region, Kazinform cites Akorda.

    The Kazakh President has been paying visits to the country’s regions since last week. During visits, he meets with locals to speak about the country’s development.

    During a meeting with residents of Pavlodar region, the Kazakh Head of State pointed to its role in Kazakhstan’s development. The region is one of the key industrial centers of the country, he stressed.

    «Energy security issue is highly relevant for the entire globe these days. A country can achieve progressive development and sustainable industrial growth when a volume of electricity suffices. Therefore, Pavlodar’s Irtysh region plays a special role in the economic progress of Kazakhstan. Pavlodar region is one of the key industrial centers of our country. Sufficient resources and electricity, developed infrastructure hold huge promise for the further development of the region,» said the President.

    He also spoke of the importance of providing all-round support to small- and medium-sized businesses while enhancing the industrial potential.

    Earlier it was reported that Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had arrived in Pavlodar region for a working visit.


    Tags:
    Economy President of Kazakhstan President Top Story Pavlodar region
