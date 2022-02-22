Tokayev holds extraordinary meeting of Foreign Investors' Council

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev chaired an extraordinary meeting of the Council of Foreign Investors under the President. Joining the online meeting were the Kazakh Presidential Administration's leadership, Government officials, reps of government bodies, transnational and national companies, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

The meeting's participants made a number of proposals aiming at improving the investment attractiveness of the country, focusing on strengthening human capital and introducing environmental, social, and corporate management standards in the economy and investment policy.

Once the Head of State had opened the meeting, he accentuated the attention on the tragic January events, noting that thanks to the timely and decisive measures the situation has been fully stabilized.

«As President, I'd like to pledge that the open doors policy for foreign investors remains our strategic priority. The State will fully carry out its obligations and guarantees to the partners and investors. The January crisis did not affect the country's commitment to the market economy, rule of law, and observation of international and internal obligations. Instead, it gave an impetus for further improvement,» said Tokayev.

He shared the plans for further transformation of the country with the investors as well as assured them that the rule of law and its equal application to everyone without exception will form the basis of a new course.

While addressing the Council's members, the President noted that their recommendations would be a great support for Kazakhstan and its course of the ongoing reforms.

«I believe that you take the same interest as domestic entrepreneurs in the country's true reformation, and greater economic freedom within it. Therefore, I suggest you take active participation in the transformation and renewal of the country's economic life. By setting together new, fairer, and effective rules of the game, transparent and stable regulation we can create a truly attractive investment climate, which is of our mutual interest,» said Tokayev.