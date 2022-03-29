Tokayev holds meeting on state-of-the-nation address' implementation

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting on the issues of the implementation of his state-of-the-nation address, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

Attending the meeting were the Kazakh PM, Majilis Chairman, Secretary of State, Head of the President's Administration and his deputies, as well as the Chairman of the Central Election Commission.

The Kazakh Head of State heard the proposals of the meeting's participants and gave a number of instructions aimed at effective implementation of the national action plan to realize the March address to the people of Kazakhstan.

Notably, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed the decree on measures to implement the Address of the Head of State to the people of Kazakhstan of March 16, 2022 «New Kazakhstan: The Path of Renewal and Modernization».