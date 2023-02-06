Tokayev holds meeting with Chairman of Agency for Civil Service Affairs Darkhan Zhazykbayev

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was reported on the activity of the Agency in 2022 and the fulfillment of the tasks given by him, as well as plans for the upcoming period, Kazinform cites the Kazakh President's press service.

During the meeting, Zhazykbayev briefed the President on the work done to remove unnecessary barriers when entering the civil service and simplifying the procedure of withdrawal from it. To fully digitize the procedure of selection and admission to the civil service the E-qyzmet system has undergone an update, based on which a new selection system will be implemented in the test mode starting from March 1, 2023.

The Agency Chairman reported on the results of the analysis of the activity of government bodies aimed at reducing bureaucratic barriers as well as focused on the planned measures to transform the Agency into a full-fledged HR institute.

The Head of State was informed about the selection in the Presidential Youth Personnel Reserve taking into account its industry personnel expectations. Regional youth personnel reserves are slated for creation in the future.

During the meeting, Tokayev tasked to continue the systemic work to form the Presidential Youth Personnel Reserve's service model eliminating red tape and to further improve the civil service.

Photo: akorda.kz