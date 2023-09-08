Tokayev holds meeting with Kazakhtelecom Board Chairman Kuanyshbek Yessekeev

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was presented with a report on the main financial and economic indicators of the Kazakhtelecom Group of Companies in the first half of 2023, Kazinform cites Akorda.

According to Board Chairman Yessekeev, the mlargest telecommunication operator of the country saw its revenue rise 10% and net revenue 16% compared to the same period of last year. Of the priorities of the company remains building a 5G network to include over seven thousand base stations nationwide by 2027. 782 such stations are set to be rolled out by the yearend.

Within the Accessible Internet national project, Kazakhtelecom seeks to provide access to the Internet via optical technology to around 1,200 villages and high-quality internet coverage of republican roads via LTE technology.

In addition, the Head of State was briefed about the realization of his instructions on the construction of a fibre optic line across the Caspian Sea as part of the joint project with Azerbaijan.

The company was set tasks to address the issue with the quality of connection and prompt elimination of gray zones to ensure broadband internet coverage in cities. Tokayev stressed that rural residents need to have access to the same modern digital services and products as urban citizens do. In this regard, the company was tasked to speed up the construction of the appropriate infrastructure.