Tokayev holds meeting with Lukoil President Vagit Alekperov

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was presented the report on Lukoil company’s activity in the country as well as the implementation of a number of joint projects in the hydrocarbon sector, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

Vagit Alekperov informed the President on the dynamically developing cooperation between the national company KazMunaiGas and Lukoil on the projects for the exploration of the Kazakh sector of the Caspian Sea. The subsoil use contracts have been signed and works within the Zhenis and Al-Farabi projects have begun. Also, Lukoil is a strategic partner in developing offshore fields Kalamkas more and Khazar.

The Kazakh Head of State noted the importance to attract Kazakh companies and domestic human resources when carrying out sub-contract work as maximum as possible.