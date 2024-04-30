Tokayev holds meeting with National Security Committee Chairman Yermek Sagimbayev

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Chairman of the National Security Committee Yermek Sagimbayev, Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda.

During the meeting, Tokayev was briefed about the outcomes of the work of the National Security Committee since the beginning of the year and its plans for the upcoming period.

The Head of State was informed about the measures aimed at improving the work of the Committee in accordance with the current challenges and threats to national security, including developing a regulatory legal framework, strengthening the personnel capacity, introducing advanced information technologies and red tape reduction of service processes.

Sagimbayev said that since the beginning of the year 25 persons have been convinced for their involvement in extremism and terrorism and 13 more have been detained as part of pre-trial investigations.

Together with the interior ministry, six criminal groups have been eliminated, 35 people arrested, 148 weapons and over 4,431 pieces of ammunition were seized.

10 drug laboratories, 18 international and nine regional drug trafficking channels have been liquidated. A total of over 800kg of drugs and psychotropic substances, 14 tons of chemical reagents and poppy straw have been seized.

NSC Chairman Sagimbayev informed about the results of the work to ensure the economic security and counter systemic corruption. The cumulative effect from the measures taken exceeded 707 billion tenge, of which 1.2 billion tenge was returned to the state budget.

Up to seven thousand violators were detained near the state border. 395 attempts to smuggle weapons, ammunition and drugs as well as currency and gold to the tune of 3.2 billion tenge and goods for 7.6 billion tenge have been prevented.

Tokayev was informed that the NSC has stopped 50.3 million cyberattacks and 819 DDoS attacks on the information systems of the state bodies.

Following the meeting, the Kazakh President gave a number of instructions relating to the activity of the national security bodies.