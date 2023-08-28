Tokayev holds meeting with NSC Chairman Yermek Sagimbayev

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Chairman of the National Security Committee Yermek Sagimbayev, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The President was briefed about the main activities of the Committee since the start of the 3rd quarter of 2023 and implementation of his instructions as well as plans for the upcoming period.

Tokayev was informed about the neutralization of the radical group the members of which were planning to carry out a terrorist attack in Kazakhstan. Seven pretrial investigations into terrorist crimes have been launched and three extremists were convicted. According to Sagimbayev, the headquarters of the Anti-Terrorist Center of the Committee held 103 exercises to improve the measures to prevent terrorist attacks.

The Head of State was informed about the results of the work to improve the criminal situation. In particular, the activity of the five socially dangerous criminal groups was suppressed. Two channels of illegal arms trafficking were eliminated, as well as 12 caches of weapons were identified. In total, 59 weapons, three grenades, and 3,339 munitions were confiscated.

As part of the fight against drug trafficking, the activity of seven labs, eight international and regional drug trafficking channels was eliminated. Over 660kg of drugs and 17 tons of precursors were seized.

In addition, 4,257 violators of the state border were detained. Illegal movement of currency and goods worth over KZT3.8bn was prevented. 120 attempts to smuggle weapons, munitions, and drugs were prevented.

As part of provision of information security, over 36 million cyberattacks and 866 DDoS attacks on the critical infrastructure facilities were repelled.

Following the meeting, the President gave a number of concrete instructions aimed at activity of the national security bodies.