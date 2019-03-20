Tokayev holds meeting with Presidential Administration staff in Akorda

ASTANA. KAZINFORM President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has held a meeting in Akorda with the participation of the Presidential Administration's staff.

Chief of the Presidential Administration, his deputies as well as Presidential aides attended the meeting, Kazinform learnt from Akorda press service.



The meeting discussed the implementation of internal and foreign policies, socio-economic development as well as ensuring security and activity of law-enforcement structures.



The President drew the participants' attention to the importance of qualitative implementation of the programmes in these and other spheres of population's life.



Tokayev pointed out the importance of prompt and effective solution of the problems arising in all areas.



Alongside, the Kazakh President emphasized the importance of coordinating the work in the areas mentioned. The Presidential Administration was authorized to control the fulfillment of the instructions given.