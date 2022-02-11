Tokayev holds meeting with Tatar President Rustam Minnikhanov

KAZAN. KAIZNFORM - Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with President Rustam Minnikhanov of Tatarstan, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

The meeting focused on the ways to expand the cooperation between Kazakhstan and Tatarstan in trade-economic, investment, and cultural and humanitarian spheres.

The Kazakh Leader informed Rustam Minnikhanov about the productive talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin held yesterday.

«I'm very pleased with the content, results of the meeting, We, of course, talked about Kazakhstan continuing its cooperation with Tatarstan as the Russian subject. Vladimir Putin in his speech at the press conference highlighted Tatarstan as one of the most dynamically developing subjects of the Russian Federation and welcomed my decision to pay a working visit to the Republic,» said the Kazakh Head of State.

Tokayev also noted the importance of development of cultural and humanitarian ties between Kazakhstan and Tatarstan.

The Kazakh Leader gave high appreciation to the dynamical development of Tatarstan under the strong and authoritative leadership of Rustam Minnikhanov and wished him further sucess for the benefit of the people of the Republic.

In his turn, the Tatar President expressed the Kazakh Head of State appreciation for the visit to Kazan and noted the strategic importance of development of cooperation with Kazakhstan.

During the meeting, Tokayev was awarded the Duslyk Order for the great contribution to the development of cooperation between Kazakhstan and Tatarstan, strengthening of friendship and mutual understanding between the people.



