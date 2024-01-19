Tokayev holds meeting with UNWFP Executive Director Cindy McCain

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with World Food Programme (WFP) Executive Director, Cindy Hensley McCain, as part of his official visit to Italy, Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda.

According to Tokayev, the meeting is a good opportunity to discuss the partnership between Kazakhstan and the UNWFP in addressing global food security.

The Kazakh Head of State spoke about the measures Kazakhstan implements to ensure global food security and provide humanitarian assistance through international organizations, including the IOFS and UN.

In 2023, Kazakhstan provided humanitarian assassinate to six countries to the tune of 9.2 million US dollars. Amid the difficult humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip, Kazakhstan donated to the people of Palestine 1 million US dollars and delivered two batches of humanitarian aid. Financial assistance was also provided to Afghanistan, Türkiye, Pakistan and other countries affected by natural disasters.

Photo: Akorda

Special attention was placed to the situation in Afghanistan. According to the Kazakh President, it is important that the international community continue its efforts to prevent a humanitarian crisis in the country.

Tokayev said the work is ongoing to create the UN SDG Regional Center for Central Asia and Afghanistan in Almaty, enabling to arrange inter-agency coordination of the UN in Central Asia to enhance regional peace, security, and sustainable development.

In conclusion, the Kazakh Head of State invited Cindy McCain to join the International Forum in Astana.

The Kazakh Head of State also met Kazakhstanis working within the FAO and WFP.