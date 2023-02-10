Tokayev holds meetings with governors of some regions

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with the governors of Mangistau, Turkestan, North Kazakhstan, and Karaganda regions, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

During the meetings, the Head of State was presented with reports on the results of social and economic development of the regions for 2022 ad plans for the upcoming period.

According to Mangistau region's governor Nurlan Nogayev, in 2022, 15 investment projects to the tune of KZT25 billion were carried out in the region. As a result, the amount of attracted investment rose by 15.8% and stood at KZT762 billion. The number of active SMEs was up 33.3% to 75.3 thousand in 2022. The amount of provided services in tourism rose 1.6 times. 231 thousand Kazakhstani and foreign tourists visited the region last year.

While meeting with Darkhan Satybaldy, governor of Turkestan region, Tokayev was informed that last year the region's gross regional product reached KZT3 trillion, with the agroindustrial complex output totaling KZT1 trillion and attracting KZT75 billion worth of investments. The number of SMEs increased to 184,579 in the region.

The President was also presented with a report on the work to prevent flooding in settlements along the Syrdarya River.

Governor of North Kazakhstan region Aidarbek Saparov briefed the President about the development of agriculture and the realization of investment projects in the region.

According to him, 62 investment projects to the tune of KZT 160 billion will be carried out in agriculture and industry. The region is set to attract KZT430 billion worth of investments, funneling half in the field of agriculture.

During a meeting with Yermaganbet Bulekpayev, Karaganda region governor, it was reported that 53 major projects are being carried out and that 12 thousand jobs are to be created. The region commissioned 597 thousand square meters of housing last year.

At the meetings, Tokayev pointed out the importance of timely and quality realization of the tasks given to them during his working visits to the regions. He also stressed the need to further ensure the stable social and economic development of the region and increase the well-being of the population.

Photo: akorda.kz