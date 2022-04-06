EN
    17:20, 06 April 2022 | GMT +6

    Tokayev holds phone conversation with Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The Presidents discussed the prospects for the development of Kazakh-Kyrgyz strategic partnership focusing on the enhancement of trade and economic cooperation and interaction in the international arena, Kazinform cites Akorda.

    The Kazakh Head of State noted that his State visit to Kyrgyzstan in May this year will definitely give a serious impetus to the strategic partnership between the two countries.

    Tokayev also congratulated Sadyr Japarov on the successful completion of the talks over the status of the Kumtor gold deposit.

    The two also exchanged congratulations on the occasion of the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan.


