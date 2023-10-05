Tokayev holds phone talk with Amir of State of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani

Both leaders expressed satisfaction with the state of bilateral relations, which are developing in the true spirit of friendship and mutual cooperation, and expressed readiness to maintain this positive dynamic at the highest level, Kazinform cites Akorda.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted that Qatar is one of Kazakhstan's strategic partners in the Arab world. According to the President, the recent visit and participation of the Amir of Qatar in the Astana International Forum gave a strong impetus to Kazakh-Qatari cooperation.

During the conversation, the two leaders discussed the prospects for deepening trade and economic cooperation on the basis of previously signed agreements, as well as outlined areas for expanding further partnership.