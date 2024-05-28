Tokayev holds phone talk with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz

During the talk, initiated by the German side, Tokayev and Olaf Scholz discussed a number of practical issues of bilateral relations with a focus on realizing the agreements reached during the official visit of the Head of State of Kazakhstan to Berlin in September last year, Akorda reports.

The interlocutors noted with satisfaction the dynamics of the trade and economic cooperation, expressing mutual interest in strengthening business ties and realizing joint investment projects.

In addition, the sides exchanged views on the current issues of regional and global agenda, noting the importance of coordinating efforts of both countries in the international arena. In this context, the relevance of the upcoming high-level meetings in the CA-Germany format in Astana was stressed.