Tokayev holds phone talk with Pakistani PM Shehbaz Sharif

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev talked with Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif over the phone, Akorda reports.

During the talk, initiated by the Pakistani side, President Tokayev and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif exchanged congratulations on the occasion of Qurban Ait (Eid al-Adha).

The Presidents focused on the promising areas of bilateral regionals of the two countries.

The Head of State of Kazakhstan noted the great potential of economic cooperation, becoming a driver force behind the multifaceted cooperation.

In addition, the issues of interaction between Kazakhstan and Pakistan within international organizations, including the agenda of the upcoming SCO Summit in Astana, were discussed.