    20:58, 21 May 2024 | GMT +6

    Tokayev holds phone talk with President of Finland Alexander Stubb

    Finland
    Photo: Akorda

    Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev talked with President of the Republic of Finland Alexander Stubb over a phone, Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda.

    During the talk, initiated by the Finnish side, the Heads of State discussed the current issues of bilateral agenda.

    The mutual interest was expressed in further progressive development of the entire range of Kazakh-Finnish relations with a focus on enhancement of trade and economic and investment interaction.

    The interlocutors exchanged views on issues of further cooperation within multilateral organizations. The Kazakh Head of State wished success to Finland’s OSCE presidency in 2025, confirming his country’s readiness to continue constructive cooperation.

    Akorda Presidential Residence President of Kazakhstan
