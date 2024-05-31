Tokayev holds phone talk with Russian President Vladimir Putin

Head of State of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev talked with Russian President Vladimir Putin over phone, Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda.

During the talk, the Presidents discussed the current state and prospects of Kazakh-Russian cooperation, noting the progressive development in a spirit of strategic partnership and alliance.

The Heads of State hailed the well-coordinated interaction between the governments of both countries on implementation of the agreements in trade and economic, investment and industrial as well as cultural and humanitarian spheres.

Tokayev and Putin also exchanged vies on the current issues of international agenda as well as compared notes on the schedule of upcoming meetings.