    19:41, 17 May 2023 | GMT +6

    Tokayev holds phone talks with foreign leaders

    None
    XI’AN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held phone talks with the leaders of a number of countries, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

    Presidents Vladimir Putin of Russia, Shavkat Mirziyoyev of Uzbekistan, Sadyr Japarov of Kyrgyzstan, Emomali Rahmon of Tajikistan, Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan, Alexander Lukashenko of Belarus, and Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan of the United Arab Emirates warmly congratulated the Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on his 70th birth anniversary over the phone.

    The foreign leaders wished Tokayev further achievements in his responsible work for the benefit of the people of Kazakhstan.


    Kazakhstan President of Kazakhstan President Top Story
