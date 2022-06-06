Tokayev holds phone talks with Kyrgyz, Uzbek leaders

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov offered his congratulations to President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on the successful holding of the national referendum and welcomed the beginning of a new stage of development of Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites Akorda.

The Kazakh Head of State thanked Japarov for the congratulations and active role of an observer mission from Kyrgyzstan in the constitutional referendum. The Kazakh President noted that special attention will be attached to further strengthening cooperation with fraternal Kyrgyzstan in the building of a New Kazakhstan.

Both pointed out that the results of the past talks in Bishkek confirmed the high level of Kazakh-Kyrgyz relations and set new horizons for strategic partnership between the two countries. The Kazakh and Kyrgyz governments are working to implement the bilateral agreements in political, trade and economic, cultural, and humanitarian spheres.

During the talks initiated by the Uzbek side, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev congratulated Tokayev on the successful holding of the constitutional referendum in Kazakhstan.

The Kazakh Head of State expressed his gratitude to the Uzbek President for the congratulations and noted that the constitutional reforms are aimed at modernizing the political and economic life of the country.

The Kazakh President noted the participation of the Uzbek delegation in monitoring the nationwide referendum on constitutional amendments.

The leaders of the two countries with satisfaction noted the sustainable development of the Kazakh-Uzbek strategic partnership and alliance facilitated by the active dialogue at a high level as well as coordinated work of the governments of the two countries. Mutual trade turnover demonstrates a dynamic trend rising by 30% and surpassing $1bn in 1Q of this year.



