Tokayev instructs to promote Kazakh products in foreign markets

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Trade and Integration Bakhyt Sultanov, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

The Head of State was reported on the outcomes of Kazakhstan's chairmanship of the 12th WTO Ministerial Conference, which resulted in the adoption of important decisions. In particular, the WTO reformation procedure was launched and the deal on fishing subsidies which took over 20 years of talks was adopted.

The President was presented with the results of the work of the Ministry to develop foreign trade and protect the national interests within the economic integration. According to the Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Trade and Integration, over the past four months of this year non-commodity exports rose 33.9% from $5.6 to $7.5bn compared to last year. Service exports reached $5.8bn.

The Head of State was informed about the implementation of projects to develop cross-border hubs and trade and logistics infrastructure, including the ones along the North-South transport corridor and Trans-Caspian International Route.

Sultanov reported on the measures carried out by the Government to stablize prices and ensure availability of essential food commodities. According to him, once implemented the measures of the adopted 2022-24 Food Security Plan would enable to reach full avaialbility of imported commodities by 2024.

Following the meeting, the President gave instructions aimed at activating foreign trade and promoting Kazakh products in foreign markets. The Head of State focused on the importance to regulate exports of the essential food commodities to meet needs of the domestic market.