Tokayev invites Italian President Sergio Mattarella to Kazakhstan

Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev began his official visit to Italy with a meeting with the country’s President Sergio Mattarella, Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda.

tressing that it is his first visit to Italy as the President of Kazakhstan, Tokayev thanked Sergio Mattarella for the hospitality. The Kazakh President noted the positive and mutually beneficial relations with Italy - Kazakhstan’s reliable partner in the EU.

The Kazakh leader said Italy is among key EU trade partners.

Mutual trade hit 14.5 billion US dollars, which we hope to reach 20 billion US dollars in the foreseeable future. Italy is among the key investors in the country. There are around 300 Italian companies, including the flagship company Eni, operating in Kazakhstan. We highly praise the outcomes of our bilateral cooperation for which we are to create favorable conditions. At the same time, it is necessary to give an additional impetus to the development of cooperation not only in the economic sphere but also in many other spheres such as culture and tourism. I’m certain the cooperation between Kazakhstan and Italy will be very productive, said the Head of State.

Photo credit: Kazinform

The Kazakh leader spoke in detail about the most attractive and promising spheres of economy for foreign investors, including green energy. President Tokayev dwelled on the cooperation between the countries at the international arena, including within the UN and OSCE.

Both presidents pointed out the importance of strengthening of the system of international relations and global security based on the respect for the UN Charter. The interlocutors also discussed the prospects of developing cooperation between Kazakhstan and Central Asia with the EU, highlighting the presence of strong prospects for mutually beneficial cooperation in transport and logistics, in particular the development of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route.

Taking the opportunity, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated Sergio Mattarella on Italy assuming the chairmanship of the Group of Seven and wished success in realizing the agenda of G7.

Photo credit: Kazinform

Noting the great interest of Italy in the course towards political and social modernization of Kazakhstan, the Italian President thanked Tokayev for his visit to Rome, expressing confidence that the results of today’s talks are to give additional impetus to the bilateral economic, political and cultural and humanitarian ties.

Concluding the meeting held in a warm and friendly atmosphere Tokayev invited his Italian counterpart to pay a visit to Kazakhstan, which Sergio Mattarella accepted with gratitude.

The heads of both states continued the talks in a format of working dinner afterwards.